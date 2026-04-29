Erbil airport operations remain limited despite airspace reopening

Shafaq News- Duhok/ Erbil

Flight activity at Erbil International Airport has yet to return to normal levels, despite the reopening of Iraqi airspace, tourism operators and business representatives in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region stated on Wednesday.

Araz Doski, a travel agency owner in Duhok, told Shafaq News that current flights are limited to a small number of destinations, including Dubai, as well as select services operated by Fly Erbil and Iraqi Airways. “Some of these flights are occasionally canceled,” he added, and several airlines are waiting until early next month to decide whether to fully resume operations, depending on security developments in the region.

“The airport is officially open but not operating at full capacity due to a lack of confidence among airlines,” he said. Ticket prices have also risen sharply, increasing from around $100–$110 to between $220 and $300, which he attributed to higher fuel costs and current conditions.

Afraz Bahjat, a member of the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in an interview with our agency that the situation has significantly affected Iraq’s tourism sector, with companies incurring losses due to suspended flights, the primary means of travel. He added that the disruption has also impacted traders and the general public, with many travelers now opting to cross into Turkiye via the Ibrahim Al-Khalil border crossing to reach Sırnak Airport, and from there continue to Istanbul and other destinations. “Others are using airports in Diyarbakir and Mardin, which he said adds to both travel time and cost.”

Bahjat noted that air cargo operations have also been heavily affected, as cargo flights have halted, disrupting goods transport and increasing losses for merchants. He also warned that the continued disruption is affecting multiple sectors beyond tourism, calling for improved stability to restore normal flight operations and ease the burden on citizens.

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority announced on April 8 the reopening of the country’s airspace and all airports to air traffic.

Read more: Kurdistan’s Duhok tourism crisis costs $2.5M+ monthly