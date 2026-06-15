Hormuz Strait reopening to begin after US memorandum signing

Shafaq News- Tehran

The process of reopening the Strait of Hormuz will begin after Iran and the United States sign a memorandum of understanding scheduled for next Friday, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Monday, citing an informed source.

The disagreements over several provisions continued until the final moments before the agreement was announced, the source revealed, adding that US President Donald Trump had insisted on reopening the Strait and lifting sanctions on Iran simultaneously and immediately upon announcing the understanding. Tehran rejected that proposal, the source said.

“Trump later revised his first post about the agreement, as an Iranian notification delivered through a Pakistani mediator.”

According to the source, the first clause was revised to include the phrase “guaranteeing sovereignty and respecting Lebanon’s territorial integrity” after Iran objected to the previous wording, noting that a provision was also added to the fifth clause assigning Iran and Oman responsibility for “managing maritime navigation services in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The agreement also stipulates that vessels transiting the strait will be exempt from passage fees for 60 days, after which Iran will begin collecting transit charges, the source said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the text of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States had been finalized.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Gharibabadi observed that two immediate agreements would enter into force from dawn on Monday. “The negotiation process had taken a long time and was conducted through mediation by Pakistan and Qatar,” he stated, adding that a Qatari delegation arrived in Iran on Sunday and held talks that lasted about 15 hours.