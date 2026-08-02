USD/IQD steadies in Baghdad, rises in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading mixed in Iraq, hovering around 152,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 151,800 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 152,250 dinars and bought it at 151,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,550 dinars and buying prices at 152,500 dinars.