Israel kills 12 in Gaza, raids West Bank

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli strikes killed 12 Palestinians, including three children and three women, across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Palestinian media.

The attacks hit a vehicle on Salah Al-Din Street in Deir Al-Balah, residential apartments in western Gaza City and Al-Qarara northwest of Khan Younis, as well as areas near Jabalia refugee camp and Al-Mawasi. Strikes on a charging point and a grocery serving displaced residents also caused injuries.

Read more: The War that Never Ends: A century in Palestine

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the toll since the October 2025 ceasefire had reached 1,230 killed and 4,076 wounded, raising the cumulative toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, to 73,356 Palestinians killed and 174,185 wounded in Gaza.

It also documented 152 deaths in July alone –the highest monthly toll since the beginning of 2026, while Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported at least 13 children killed during the same month, most in strikes on homes while they slept.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces carried out raids across Al-Khalil (Hebron), Qalqilya, Nablus, Jenin, Bethlehem, and Ramallah earlier on Sunday, using live fire and tear gas and arresting at least one Palestinian in Nablus, Palestinian outlets noted. Settlers also attacked homes and property, injuring a couple near Ramallah, burning a vehicle in Surif, damaging electricity infrastructure near Nablus, and attempting to set fire to a house in Duma.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society says Israeli forces have carried out more than 24,600 arrests in the West Bank and Jerusalem since October 2023, including more than 1,900 children and 785 women.