President Barzani, UK Envoy welcome US-Iran deal

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and British Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq on Monday welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

During a meeting in Erbil, the two sides discussed relations between the United Kingdom, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as recent political developments in the country.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و باڵیۆزی بەریتانیا دۆخی ناوچەکە تاوتوێ دەکەنhttps://t.co/8sYoIz7eQz pic.twitter.com/XqLT9RkISf — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) June 15, 2026

Both sides emphasized the need for continued dialogue and understanding between Erbil and Baghdad to address outstanding issues.