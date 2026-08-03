SDF’s Abdi calls President Barzani's Damascus visit historic

SDF’s Abdi calls President Barzani's Damascus visit historic
2026-08-03T20:57:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi praised Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Damascus as historic, expressing that it would positively affect Syria's stability and the resolution of the Kurdish issue regionally. 

Abdi added that "Kak Nechirvan," using a Kurdish honorific meaning "brother," has consistently played an important role in supporting the Kurdish cause in Syria and Kurdistan more broadly. 

President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed the Region's support for a "stable and united" Syria, describing the country as standing before a historic opportunity to recover, rebuild, and prosper. 

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon