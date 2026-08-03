SDF’s Abdi calls President Barzani's Damascus visit historic

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi praised Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Damascus as historic, expressing that it would positively affect Syria's stability and the resolution of the Kurdish issue regionally.

Abdi added that "Kak Nechirvan," using a Kurdish honorific meaning "brother," has consistently played an important role in supporting the Kurdish cause in Syria and Kurdistan more broadly.

Serdana Serokê Herêma Kurdistanê, Nêçîrvan Barzanî ya dîrokî ji Sûriyê re, cihê kêfxweşiyeke mezin e. Kak Nêçîrvan @IKRPresident herdem roleke girîng di piştgiriya doza Kurd li Sûriyê û Kurdistanê bi gîştî de, lîstiye. Em bawer in ku ev serdan wê bandoreke erênî li aramiya… — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) August 3, 2026

President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed the Region's support for a "stable and united" Syria, describing the country as standing before a historic opportunity to recover, rebuild, and prosper.