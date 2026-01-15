Erbil backs proposal for direct air route with Turkiye’s Mersin

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil fully supports the Turkish proposal to launch a direct flight route with the city of Mersin, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Thursday, citing the plan’s importance in boosting tourism and trade.

A statement from the Erbil province media office noted that Khoshnaw met a delegation from the Mersin Association of Industrialists and Businesspeople to discuss opportunities for commercial and industrial cooperation.

The discussions focused on investment projects, joint business opportunities, and the proposed Erbil–Mersin flight.

“Erbil is open to commercial and industrial investment,” Khoshnaw stated, noting that the Kurdistan Regional Government prioritizes the development of both sectors.

He added that local authorities are prepared to facilitate the work of companies and investors interested in operating in Erbil, in line with the Region’s laws and regulations.

In October 2025, the Kurdish Presidency announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to lift the ban on Al-Sulaymaniyah Airport at the request of President Nechirvan Barzani. Later, the Kurdistan Region’s Exporters and Importers Union said, “Turkiye’s decision will positively impact economic and trade cooperation.”