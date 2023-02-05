USAP-CMA audit launched at Erbil airport

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority launched on Sunday the USAP-CMA international security audit, under the supervision of the International Audit Team (ICAO).

The Region's Interior Minister, Rebar Ahmed, who attended the event, said that no security problem ever took place in the Erbil airport, which will be the first airport to undergo this audit in the country.

Yesterday, the authority held a meeting attended by the ICAO team to discuss the preparations for the audit.