Drone strike kills Asayish officer at Erbil International Airport

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone strike on the perimeter of Erbil International Airport killed a member of the Asayish, Kurdistan Region security forces, late Saturday, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The attack comes amid a rise in strikes targeting Erbil in recent weeks as regional tensions linked to the broader Middle East conflict have intensified.

Kurdish security sources say the city has recently faced repeated attacks using rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles. Many of these strikes have targeted areas near Erbil International Airport and facilities associated with the US-led Coalition. Most of the projectiles fired in recent days were intercepted before reaching their targets, according to security officials.