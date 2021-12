Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Internal Security Forces (Asayish) thwarted a series of terrorist operations targeting the Region's capital city, Erbil.

A brief statement by the Asayish Council said that it will share the confessions of members of an ISIS terrorist group apprehended by the Counter-Terrorism Agency of the Kurdistan Region.

The statement said that the arrestees had plotted to carry out terrorist attacks in Erbil.