Islamic Resistance in Iraq: 24 fresh attacks on US sites

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), a network of Iran-aligned armed factions, said on Sunday it carried out 24 attacks over the past 24 hours, using drones and missiles against US bases in Iraq and the wider region.

The operations involved “dozens of drones and missiles” directed at “enemy bases,” in Iraq and the region, without specifying the exact locations of the attacks or providing details about casualties or damage.

Iraqi factions raise alert levels: Messages to Iran and US

The groups commonly associated with the IRI include Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, as well as smaller or lesser-known factions such as Ashab al-Kahf and Saraya Awliya al-Dam. Most of these factions are also part of, or closely linked to, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-recognized paramilitary network established during the fight against ISIS. All of them are sanctioned by the United States.