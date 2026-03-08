Iran’s Ghalibaf warns oil trade at risk

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Sunday that continued war could disrupt oil production and exports, saying the conflict threatens energy interests across the region and beyond.

“If the war continues as it is, there will be no way to sell oil and no ability to produce it,” Ghalibaf said, adding that “the interests of the region and the world are burning because of Netanyahu’s illusions.”

Militarily, sources told Shafaq News that the latest wave of Iranian missiles fired toward Israel targeted the Haifa oil refinery, one of Israel’s main energy facilities on the Mediterranean coast. Israeli police said rocket fragments fell in the Hof HaCarmel area south of Haifa. Bomb disposal units were deployed to secure the site and remove explosive hazards.

In recent hours, Israel has also carried out strikes inside Iran, targeting four oil storage facilities and a petroleum products center in Tehran and the nearby Alborz province, according to the head of Iran’s National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company.