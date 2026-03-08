US Dollar drops in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 155,700 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,750 dinars per 100 dollars, down from yesterday’s session of 156,400 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,250 dinars and bought it at 155,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,450 dinars and buying prices at 155,350 dinars.