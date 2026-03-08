President Barzani congratulates women of Kurdistan and the world on IWD

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday marked International Women’s Day (IWD) by praising the role of women in Kurdistan and reaffirming his support for strengthening their rights, participation, and protection from violence.

In a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani outlined the long struggle of women to organize and advocate for their rights, noting that they have worked across all sectors of society to secure equality and confront oppression, violence, and discrimination.

بە بۆنەی هەشتی ئادار، ڕۆژی جیهانیی ئافرەتانەوە، به‌ گه‌رمى پیرۆزبایی لە ئافرەتانی کوردستان، عێراق و جیهان دەکەم. هیوای سەرکەوتنی بەردەوام و پێشەنگییان بۆ دەخوازم لە کاروانە پڕ لە شانازییەکەیاندا بۆ بەدیهێنانی دادپەروەری و یەکسانی.ژن لە کوردستان بە درێژاییی مێژوو ڕۆڵی شۆڕشگێڕی و… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) March 8, 2026

Pointing to efforts in the Kurdistan Region to support women through legal reforms, social policies, education, and initiatives aimed at strengthening financial independence, he stressed that these steps will continue to ensure women fully enjoy their rights.

“No society is free and progressive without women’s freedom,” Barzani remarked, adding that women’s participation in political life, administration, and other sectors across the Kurdistan Region should continue to expand.

He also underlined the importance of developing new policies and strategies with the participation of all segments of society, citing education, academic research, scientific work, public awareness, and open dialogue as key paths toward progress.

Barzani praised women who have advanced in different fields and demonstrated their abilities, portraying them as pioneers contributing to the development of society. He further honoured the memory of women who lost their lives while advocating for equality and women’s rights, as well as victims of violence against women.