Trump rules out deal with Iran as war intensifies

Shafaq News- Washington

US PresidentDonald Trumpstated on Sunday that he is not interested in ​negotiating with Iran, raising the possibility that theIran warwould only end once Tehran no longer has a functioning military or any remaining leadership in power.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force ‌One on Saturday, Trump said the air campaign could make negotiations a moot point if all potential leaders of Iran are killed and the Iranian military is destroyed.

Axios reported, “The US and Israel have discussed sending special forces into ​Iran to secure its stockpile of highly enriched uranium at a later stage of the war.”

Trump added he doesn’t want Kurdish fighters from Iraq to join the war against Iran. “I don’t want the Kurds to go into Iran… They’re willing to go in, but I’ve told them I don’t want them to go in… The war is complicated enough as it is… We don’t want to see the Kurds get hurt or killed,” he said.

On Mars Five, Trump stressed he would support Kurdish forces launching an attack on Iran, calling it “great” if they chose to do so.

The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, said that it couldn’t take part in a potential military campaign against Iran unless certain conditions are met, including guarantees that the security of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region would not be jeopardized and that the United States offers meaningful military support.