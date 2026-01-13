France and Canada issue urgent travel warning to Iran

Shafaq News- Paris/ Ottawa

Canadian and French authorities on Tuesday urged their nationals residing in Iran to leave the country immediately, citing escalating political and security tensions.

In a statement, the Canadian government advised against travel to Iran due to nationwide protests, regional tensions, and an increased risk of arrest and the unpredictable enforcement of local laws.

“If you are in Iran, you should leave immediately if it is safe to do so,” the statement said, adding that Canada’s ability to provide consular services in Iran is “extremely limited.”

Separately, France’s Foreign Ministry said its decision was prompted by recent developments in Iran, including ongoing domestic protests and regional tensions involving the United States and Israel, which it said have made the security situation unstable and potentially dangerous for foreign nationals.

The ministry urged French citizens to avoid non-essential travel within Iran, stay away from gatherings and demonstrations that could turn violent, follow official guidance issued by the French embassy in Tehran, and remain in regular contact with French authorities to monitor security developments.

US President Donald Trump urged Iranians on Tuesday to keep protesting and said help was on the way.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!.,” adding he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing” of protesters stopped.

Tehran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of directing efforts to destabilize the country. Araghchi previously described the early demonstrations as “peaceful and constitutionally legitimate,” adding that the situation escalated only after armed groups infiltrated rallies and turned them violent.