US mission in Baghdad shares Trump warning: Tehran cannot destabilize the region

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday reiterated President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran over what he described as its role in fueling regional instability.

On X, the embassy shared a black-and-white image of Trump featuring English text on a dark background. The graphic, which carried the US Department of State logo, was headlined “President Trump Has Been Clear” and included the message that “THE IRANIAN REGIME CANNOT CONTINUE TO DESTABILIZE THE ENTIRE REGION.”

President Trump has been clear. pic.twitter.com/LiwKwy0o7d — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) February 21, 2026

On February 19, Trump gave Iran 15 days to reach a “meaningful deal” in ongoing negotiations, warning of “bad things” if no agreement is reached, while Iranian officials reiterated their right to continue uranium enrichment. Reuters reported, citing two US officials, that US military planning related to Iran has reached an advanced stage, with options including targeting specific individuals and potentially pursuing regime change in Tehran.

Iraqi and American officials told Shafaq News on Thursday that the United States reduced diplomatic personnel at its missions in Iraq —which has repeatedly rejected the use of violence against Iran— and parts of the Gulf as regional tensions intensify.

