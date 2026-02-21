Iranian rial weakens against foreign currencies

Shafaq News- Tehran

Foreign currencies strengthened against the Iranian rial on Saturday, with the US dollar gaining about 13,000 rials in Tehran’s open market, according to data from exchange shops.

The dollar traded at 1,650,000 rials, up 0.79% from 1,637,000 rials a day earlier. The euro rose to 1,942,000 rials, increasing by 16,000 rials, or 0.83%, while the British pound advanced to 2,220,000 rials, up 16,000 rials, or 0.73%.

The currency movement comes as US President Donald Trump, on February 19, gave Iran 15 days to reach a “meaningful deal” in ongoing negotiations, warning of “bad things” if no agreement is reached, while Iranian officials reiterated their right to continue uranium enrichment. Reuters reported, citing two US officials, that US military planning related to Iran has reached an advanced stage, with options including targeting specific individuals and potentially pursuing regime change in Tehran.

