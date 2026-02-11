Iranian rial gains against foreign currencies

Shafaq News- Tehran

Foreign currencies weakened against the Iranian rial on Wednesday, with the US dollar falling by about 10,000 rials in Tehran’s open market, according to data from exchange shops.

The dollar traded at 1,627,000 rials, down 0.61% from 1,637,000 rials a day earlier. The euro declined to 1,931,000 rials, losing 15,000 rials, or 0.77%, while the British pound dropped to 2,216,000 rials, a decrease of 15,000 rials, or 0.67%.

Data released by the Statistical Center of Iran showed annual inflation reaching 60% in January 2026, up 7.4 percentage points from the previous month. Food and beverage inflation rose to 89.9%, partly linked to the removal of the preferential exchange rate for essential imports, while monthly inflation stood at 7.9%, with prices in the food, beverages, and tobacco category increasing by 13.7%, compared with a 4.4% rise in non-food goods and services.