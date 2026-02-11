Trump: US-Iran talks must continue

Shafaq News- Washington

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he is continuing negotiations with Iran, while warning that failure to reach a nuclear deal could lead to military action.

After meeting Netanyahu at the White House, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that no definitive decisions were reached. “If it can, [a deal] will be a preference.” If Iran refuses an agreement, however “we will just have to see what the outcome will be,” referencing US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025 after earlier talks collapsed.

Indirect US–Iran nuclear talks continue following a first round in Muscat on February 6. Trump described those discussions as “very good,” while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said they focused exclusively on the nuclear file.

Iran’s National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said Israeli pressure should not influence the negotiations, after Netanyahu met US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner earlier today in Washington to review the talks.

Trump has pressed for broader measures, including halting uranium enrichment, restricting Iran’s missile program, and ending support for regional allies, demands Tehran has repeatedly rejected.

