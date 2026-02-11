Iran insists US negotiations confined to nuclear file

Shafaq News- Doha/ Tehran

Iran’s negotiations with the United States are limited to the nuclear program and will not include missile or regional issues, National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani stated on Wednesday.

Speaking in Doha, Larijani said no date has been set for the next round of US–Iran nuclear talks after last week’s meeting in Muscat. He described Washington’s decision to negotiate as rational, warning that any US military strike would prompt Iran to target American bases in the Middle East.

The talks should not be influenced by Israeli pressure, Larijani stressed ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting in Washington with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had earlier discussed the negotiations with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

An indirect round of US–Iran nuclear talks concluded on February 6 in Muscat. Trump called the discussions “very good,” while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said they focused exclusively on the nuclear file. Still, Trump has pressed for broader measures, including halting uranium enrichment, curbing Iran’s missile program, and ending support for regional allies.

Tehran has repeatedly rejected those demands.

