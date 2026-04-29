US renews calls for dismantling Iran-aligned groups in Iraq after three reward offers

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The United States Department of State renewed its call for the dismantling of Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq, tying the issue directly to the future of the US-Iraq relationship, as Washington placed its third $10 million reward offer on a senior commander within roughly two weeks.

A State Department spokesperson, speaking on background, said that Washington had "spoken clearly to what is needed to dismantle the Iran-aligned militias in Iraq," adding that the United States stands with Iraqis working toward sovereignty, security, and a prosperous future.

The latest reward offer, announced through the Rewards for Justice program run by the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service, targets Hashem Finyan Rahim al-Saraji, also known as Abu Alaa al-Walae, leader of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada. The program accused him of directing attacks on US diplomatic facilities and military personnel in Iraq and Syria, and of involvement in the killing of Iraqi civilians. Washington designated the group a Foreign Terrorist Organization in September 2025.

Ten days earlier, a $10 million reward was announced for Ahmad al-Hamidawi, leader of Kataib Hezbollah, over attacks on US diplomatic facilities in March 2026 and a sustained campaign against American personnel in Iraq. A separate offer followed for Haydar al-Sa'adi, Secretary General of Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya —the group held responsible for the January 28, 2024, drone strike on Tower 22 in Jordan that killed three American service members.

All three men operate within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the umbrella coalition of Iran-aligned factions that has claimed over 750 strikes on US targets since the outbreak of the 2026 US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Attacks attributed to its affiliated groups have struck the US Embassy in Baghdad, logistical support center at Baghdad International Airport, Harir Base, and Erbil Airport in the Kurdistan Region, and energy infrastructure across the country.