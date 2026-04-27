US offers $10 million reward for information on HAAA leader Haydar al-Sa'idi

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The US Department of State announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on Haydar Muzhir Ma'lak al-Sa'idi, also known as Haydar al-Gharawi, the Secretary General of Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA), an Iran-aligned armed group based in Iraq.

HAAA and al-Sa'idi were designated Specially Designated Global Terrorists by the US Department of State in June 2024, following HAAA's involvement in the January 28, 2024, drone strike on Tower 22 in Jordan that killed three American service members. The reward notice also states that HAAA members have conducted attacks on US diplomatic facilities in Iraq, as well as US military bases and personnel in Jordan and Syria.

HAAA operates under the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), the umbrella coalition of Iran-aligned groups that has claimed over 750 strikes on US targets in Iraq and the region since the outbreak of the 2026 US-Israeli conflict with Iran —attacks the groups have framed as solidarity with Tehran.

Strikes attributed to IRI-affiliated groups have targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad, Baghdad International Airport, airports in Iraqi Kurdistan, and oil and gas sites in the Kurdistan Region.

Al-Sa’idi leads a militia that has attacked U.S. diplomatic facilities and killed Iraqi civilians and U.S. servicemembers. Help us stop this terrorist. Submit a tip. pic.twitter.com/mbRvCfe1gW — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) April 27, 2026

Last Friday, the State Department also offered up to $10 million for information on Hashim Finyan Rahim al-Saraji, also known as Abu Alaa al-Walai, the leader of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) —another IRI member group. Al-Saraji and KSS were previously designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists in November 2023, and KSS was further classified as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in September 2025.

Read more: Iraq’s Resistance after Ali Khamenei: The test of Mojtaba’s leadership