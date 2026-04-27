Ankara–Kirkuk flights to resume next month

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The flights between Ankara and Kirkuk are set to be resumed at the beginning of next month, Kirkuk International Airport announced on Monday.

In a statement, the airport administration said it is fully prepared to receive flights in accordance with the highest safety and operational standards, adding that “flight schedules are expected to gradually return to normal in the coming period.”

Iraqi Airways announced an expansion of its direct flights between Kirkuk and Ankara, increasing the frequency to three flights per week starting May 1.

Earlier, Flights operated by Iran’s Meraj Airlines on the Tehran–Najaf–Mashhad route resumed for two services scheduled for April 27 and 29, Najaf International Airport reported, ending a suspension that lasted more than 58 days.