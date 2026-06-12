Iraq foils plot to assassinate senior security officials

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) revealed on Friday that it had foiled an alleged plot to assassinate the agency's chief, its official spokesperson, Baghdad's security director, and several other officers, describing the operation as a serious criminal plot.

The INSS stated that the plan was orchestrated by a cell linked to the so-called Iraqi National Gathering for Liberation and Change, which it identified as one of the fronts of the banned Baath Party.

Investigations and interrogations showed that members of the cell had moved beyond incitement and threats to the stage of assigning tasks, selecting targets, and preparing weapons for the planned attacks.

The agency said a forthcoming report would present parts of the suspects' confessions, details of the alleged assignments, and the planning stages that preceded the disruption of the plot.