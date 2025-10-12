Iraq dismantles baathist cells: 135 arrested nationwide

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) dismantled multiple clandestine cells linked to remnants of the outlawed Baath Party, following a three-month intelligence operation spanning 14 provinces.

In a statement on Sunday, INSS said the crackdown led to the arrest of 135 individuals under judicial warrants issued per Article 8(1) of the Baath Party Prohibition Law. Investigations revealed connections between the networks and foreign entities allegedly seeking to reorganize the defunct party and recruit youth through misleading online campaigns.

The de-Baathification file has resurfaced as a key battleground ahead of the November vote, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) disqualifying 335 candidates over alleged links to the Baath Party. Over 75 additionals face exclusion on similar grounds.

The Baath Party ruled Iraq for nearly four decades under Saddam Hussein, whose regime was toppled by the US-led invasion in 2003.