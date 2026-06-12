President Barzani commemorates Speicher massacre victims

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday commemorated the victims of the Speicher massacre, reaffirming solidarity with the families of those killed in one of Iraq's deadliest mass killings.

The Kurdish President said the anniversary is an occasion to remember the innocent victims who lost their lives in one of the “most horrific crimes” in Iraq's modern history.

Barzani praised “the great sacrifices made in confronting terrorism and extremism," reiterating the need to ensure justice for the victims' families and stressing the importance of combating terrorism and extremism in all forms.

في ذكرى فاجعة سبايكر، نستذكر أرواح الشهداء الأبرياء الذين راحوا ضحية واحدة من أبشع الجرائم في تاريخ العراق الحديث. ونجدد تضامننا مع عوائلهم الكريمة، مستذكرين التضحيات الكبيرة التي قُدمت في مواجهة الإرهاب والتطرف.كما نؤكد موقفنا الثابت بضرورة انصاف ذوي الشهداء ومحاربة الإرهاب… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 12, 2026

The Speicher massacre took place in June 2014 after ISIS seized large parts of Saladin province in northern Iraq. The group executed approximately 2,000 people, most of them cadets from the Iraqi Air Force Academy and security personnel stationed at Camp Speicher, a military base near Tikrit.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre and later released photographs and videos showing its militants capturing unarmed soldiers who had left the base before carrying out mass executions.

Read more: 12 years after Camp Speicher massacre and hundreds remain unidentified