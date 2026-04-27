Israeli strikes kill seven in Gaza within 24 hours

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

The death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has risen to 72,593, with 172,399 wounded since October 7, 2023, the Strip’s health ministry reported on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, seven people were killed, including one body recovered, and 18 others were injured. Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, at least 817 people have been killed and 2,296 injured, while 762 bodies have been retrieved.

According to Palestinian media, the Israeli forces continued operations across Gaza, demolishing buildings east of Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood, opening fire east of Deir Al-Balah, and shelling areas east of Khan Younis. A drone strike also hit southern Deir Al-Balah, while a Palestinian was wounded and a 15-year-old boy was killed by Israeli fire in Beit Lahia.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces carried out raids and arrests in the Qalandiya camp north of Jerusalem, forcing a family from its home and converting it into a military post. Israel also uprooted 500 olive trees over the last 24 hours.