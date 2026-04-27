US warns CF over Abu Alaa Al-Walae’s role in PM nomination talks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States has sent messages to several leaders in the Iraqi Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq’s ruling Shiite bloc, expressing strong concern over the participation of Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada Secretary General Abu Alaa al-Walae in a recent meeting to discuss the selection of a new Iraqi prime minister, political sources told Shafaq News on Monday.

Washington questioned Al-Walae’s presence at the meeting hours after the US State Department announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to him, the sources said, describing the US message as firm in tone. It included a warning that “continued disregard” by the CF for the nature of its partnership with Washington could prompt a comprehensive reassessment of bilateral relations.

The sources also indicated that the United States signaled it may refrain from engaging with or supporting any new Iraqi government if faction leaders continue to play a central role in shaping its formation or directing its political decisions.