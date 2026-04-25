Dollar shows mixed movement in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading steady in Baghdad markets, while recording a 0.12% surge in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,250 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from today’s opening session.

In Baghdad, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,750 dinars and bought it at 154,750 dinars. In Erbil, selling prices edged higher to 155,250 dinars, with buying prices at 155,100 dinars.