USD/IQD exchange rates fall in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 155,000 dinars recorded in the morning.

In the Iraqi capital Baghdad, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars and bought it at 154,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,350 dinars and buying prices at 154,250 dinars.