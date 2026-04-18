Iraq’s CF postpones meeting to nominate PM

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A meeting of Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of ruling Shiite political parties, scheduled on Saturday, was postponed to Monday, at the request of caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, a political source told Shafaq.

The request for postponement came through a bloc opposing the nomination of State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki or any candidate backed by him, the source added, clarifying that the decision came “in an effort to consolidate support for Al-Sudani’s bid for a second term or to block al-Maliki’s return.”

A Sunni political figure also became involved in efforts to influence factions within the Framework to support Al-Sudani, “but those efforts were unsuccessful, prompting the request to delay the meeting to allow time for a revised strategy,” the source stated, adding that a key issue slowing negotiations is the mechanism for Al-Maliki’s withdrawal from the race. He also noted, “Some factions had proposed that he announce a formal public withdrawal before proceeding with talks on selecting a prime minister.”

The source said a smaller consultative meeting involving some Framework leaders is expected to be held later today to discuss the ongoing political deadlock.

Reported disagreements come as Iraq enters a constitutionally mandated phase in forming a new government. Under Iraqi law, the largest parliamentary bloc must nominate a prime minister-designate within 15 days of the election of a new president.

On April 11, Iraq’s parliament elected Nizar Amedi as president, initiating the countdown for the Coordination Framework to present its candidate for the premiership. Political negotiations within the bloc have so far not produced a consensus on a nominee, prompting calls from some leaders for additional time to finalize the decision.