CF may delay key meeting on the prime minister nominee

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of ruling Shiite political parties, may postpone a planned meeting to nominate a candidate for prime minister until Monday, a senior political source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The meeting scheduled for today is still formally in place, the source added, clarifying that several leaders within the bloc have requested a delay to allow more time to reach a decisive agreement on a nominee who can secure majority support within the alliance. Reported disagreements come as Iraq enters a constitutionally mandated phase in forming a new government. Under Iraqi law, the largest parliamentary bloc must nominate a prime minister-designate within 15 days of the election of a new president.

On April 11, Iraq’s parliament elected Nizar Amedi as president, initiating the countdown for the Coordination Framework to present its candidate for the premiership. Political negotiations within the bloc have so far not produced a consensus on a nominee, prompting calls from some leaders for additional time to finalize the decision.