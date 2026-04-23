Iraqi lawmakers to move if the prime minister nomination deadlock persists

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The members of parliament are preparing to collect signatures and submit a formal request to the president to nominate a candidate for prime minister if political blocs fail to reach an agreement by Saturday, Mahmoud al-Shammari, a member of the Services bloc in parliament, told Shafaq News on Thursday.

He added that the legislature has the authority to propose a candidate as the country’s highest legislative body, adding that continuation of the current situation, with a caretaker government and 10 ministries without ministers, “pushes us to intervene in the selection of the next prime minister.”

Amer Al-Fayez, a senior figure in Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), told Shafaq News that the ongoing talks to select a new prime minister have led to “important understandings” to resolve disputes,, expecting a decision about this issue within hours.

Read more:The Shiite Coordination Framework: Can govern Iraq, but cannot agree on a prime minister