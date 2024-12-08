Iraqi parliament postpones today’s session amid Coordination Framework boycott

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament postponed its session due to a lack of the legal quorum required for proceedings, according to a brief statement from the parliamentary media office.

A source informed Shafaq News that the Coordination Framework leadership had directed its members to boycott the session, aiming to block a vote on the contentious General Amnesty Law.

Meanwhile, controversy continues to surround divisive laws such as the General Amnesty Law. The State of Law Coalition (SLC) has ruled out discussions on such legislation during Sunday’s session.

Earlier, a member of the SLC, Firas Al-Muslmawi, told Shafaq News that the absence of political consensus is likely to push these deliberations to the next legislative term.