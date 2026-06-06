Bahrain denounces Iran strikes on Gulf states

Shafaq News- Manama

Bahrain on Saturday condemned the “renewed Iranian attacks” targeting the Kingdom and Kuwait, warning against actions that threaten the security and stability of Gulf states.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry called on Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping without restrictions or additional fees.

وزارة الخارجية تدين عدوان إيران على مملكة البحرين ودولة الكويت وتؤكد بأن الأمن لا يُبنى بالصواريخ ولا يُصان الاستقرار بزرع الألغامhttps://t.co/81F8Qt1IoA pic.twitter.com/YBc5GvOOv9 — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) June 6, 2026

The ministry also urged Iranian authorities to disclose the locations of naval mines and cooperate in their removal to safeguard maritime routes and ensure the safe passage of vessels through the strategically vital waterway.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces intercepted six of the missiles, while the seventh failed to reach its intended target.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in turn, accused US drones of striking telecommunications towers on Qeshm Island and in Sirik, after which Iranian forces launched ballistic missiles at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base and facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.