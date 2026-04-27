Iraq ranks fifth among top importers of Kuwaiti non-oil exports in late 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked fifth among the largest importers of Kuwaiti non-oil exports in the fourth quarter of 2025, with purchases reaching approximately 51.37 million Kuwaiti dinars ($166M), according to the Kuwait Central Statistical Bureau.

Iraqi-Kuwaiti trade rose by nearly 116 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year. The two countries share a 216-kilometer border, with most bilateral trade conducted through the Safwan-Abdali land crossing.

Kuwait's non-oil exports were distributed across 23 countries during the quarter, covering roughly 98 products within 21 categories. Mineral products led at 4.52 billion dinars ($14.6B), driven by fuel, mineral oils, and distillation products, followed by the chemical industries at 194.8 million dinars ($633M).

The UAE topped the list of importers with 184 million dinars ($598 million), followed by Saudi Arabia, India, and China.