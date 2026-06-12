South Korea fight back to beat Czechia in World Cup opener

Shafaq News- Zapopan

South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia 2-1 at Guadalajara Stadium on Thursday, opening their World Cup 2026 Group A campaign with three points.

Czechia, back at the World Cup for the first time since 2006, took the lead in front of 44,985 fans in Zapopan in the 59th minute when captain Ladislav Krejci headed in from a long throw.

South Korea responded eight minutes later through Hwang In-beom, who leveled the match in the 67th minute before setting up substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu in the 80th minute to complete the comeback and give South Korea their first World Cup opening-match win since 2010.

Son Heung-min, South Korea’s captain and biggest name, started in attack and carried much of the spotlight before kickoff, but he did not score. The decisive contribution instead came from Hwang, who finished the match with a goal and an assist.