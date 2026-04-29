USD/IQD exchange rates dip slightly in Baghdad and Erbil at closure

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,450 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 153,750 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,000 dinars and bought it at 153,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,450 dinars and buying prices at 153,350 dinars.