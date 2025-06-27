Israeli operations escalate in Gaza and Occupied West Bank

Shafaq News – Gaza/Nablus

Israeli forces intensified artillery shelling and demolitions across the Gaza Strip on Friday, targeting areas in Khan Younis and eastern Gaza City, while also expanding raids and settler activity in the Occupied West Bank (OWB), according to Palestinian media reports.

The Palestinian Information Center reported that Israeli forces carried out large-scale demolitions of residential buildings in eastern Gaza and detonated three explosive-laden robots near Masoud Street in the Jabalia area, north of the Strip.

Separately, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz quoted soldiers as saying that troops had intentionally fired on Palestinians near aid distribution points in Gaza.

Health officials at al-Shifa Medical Complex warned the hospital could shut down due to dwindling fuel supplies, exacerbating an already severe humanitarian situation.

شاهد |الرضيع أحمد طليب "عمره شهران" استــشهد في غزة؛ جرّاء سوء التغذية الناجم عن المجاعة والحصار 'الإسرائيلي" pic.twitter.com/snOBmuJUvl — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 27, 2025

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), 55,999 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, including 18,000 children and 12,400 women. The data also reports the deaths of more than 1,400 medical staff, 219 journalists, 203 UNRWA employees, and 112 civil defense workers. Over 11,000 individuals remain missing.

In the Occupied West Bank, tensions escalated in several areas. In Nablus, clashes broke out after dozens of Israeli settlers, escorted by military personnel, entered the eastern part of the city to perform religious rituals at Joseph’s Tomb (Yousuf a.s) — a site considered sacred by Jews and located in an area under Palestinian Authority control.

Local sources said settlers damaged both public and private property along Jerusalem Street. They later gathered at the tomb under military protection and performed Talmudic rituals, prompting confrontations with residents.

قوات الاحتلال تقتحم المنطقة الشرقية في مدينة نابلس pic.twitter.com/zEAkADO3bj — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 27, 2025

In East Jerusalem, Israeli groups entered the Western Wall plaza to mark the start of the Hebrew month of Tammuz. In the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, Israeli forces reportedly turned a civilian home into a military outpost during a raid that continued into the morning.

According to PCBS, Israeli military operations in the Occupied West Bank have resulted in the deaths of at least 993 Palestinians, including 197 children, and injuries to nearly 7,000 others since the war began.