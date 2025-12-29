Hamas confirms death of military spokesperson Abu Ubaida

Shafaq News– Gaza

Hamas announced on Monday the death of the spokesperson of its military wing, Hudhaifa Al-Kahlout, known as “Abu Ubaida,” along with several senior figures.

In a speech by Hamas’ new military spokesperson, the group mourned Mohammed Al-Sinwar, the chief of staff of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Raed Saad, head of the Brigades’ manufacturing division, senior commander Hakam Al-Issa, and Mohammed Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade.

In August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the army had targeted Hamas' spokesperson.

Abu Ubaida, the masked spokesperson of Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, led the group’s media messaging from 2005 until his death. Known for appearing in a red keffiyeh—a traditional Arab headscarf closely associated with Palestine—and for maintaining a concealed identity, he rose to prominence following the 2006 capture of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit and later became the public face of Hamas’ operation on October 7, 2023.