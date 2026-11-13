Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces killed three militants and arrested another during an airstrike and security operation in Kirkuk province on Friday, the Security Media Cell announced.

In a statement, the cell said the operation was carried out by forces under the Kirkuk Operations Command, with support from the Military Intelligence Directorate and an Iraqi Army Aviation airstrike in the Altun Kupri area.

The statement didn't disclose the identities of those killed or the group to which they belonged.

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News that authorities had closed the entrances and exits of Altun Kupri after receiving reports that a vehicle carrying armed men had entered the area.

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