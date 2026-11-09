Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck an ISIS hideout in Kirkuk's Zaghaitoun Valley on Monday, a security source told to Shafaq News.

It remained unclear whether any ISIS members were inside the hideout when the strike took place.

ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017 but continues to operate through scattered cells in rural and remote parts of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala provinces. Iraqi forces have carried out repeated operations in these areas, including F-16 strikes in October that destroyed another ISIS hideout in the Narin area of Diyala province.

Read more: ISIS hits Iraqi night surveillance twice in 24 hours in Kirkuk's Hawija