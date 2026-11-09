Shafaq News- Baghdad

US envoy to Iraq Tom Barrack on Monday condemned the drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region, calling it "an attack on the Iraqi people."

In a post on X, Barrack voiced support for Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in identifying those responsible and holding them to account.

We condemn the attack on Khor Mor, which was an attack on the Iraqi people. We support Prime Minister Zaidi and the Kurdistan Regional Government in finding those responsible and holding them to account. — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) November 9, 2026

A drone struck the field in Chamchamal district, Al-Sulaymaniyah province, on Sunday evening, sparking a fire and halting production. Operator Dana Gas said the blaze had been extinguished but production would stay suspended pending a damage assessment. The KRG Electricity Ministry put the resulting loss in power generation at 2,500 to 2,800 megawatts.

Al-Zaidi ordered a joint investigative committee with Kurdistan Region authorities to determine the circumstances of the attack. A local source told Shafaq News the drone was likely launched from a mountainous area near Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin province, though the launch site and perpetrators have yet to be confirmed.