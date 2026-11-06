US envoy: Washington proud to stand with Iraq

US envoy: Washington proud to stand with Iraq
2026-11-06T06:42:30+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Washington is committed to expanding economic and commercial ties with Baghdad, US Special Envoy Tom Barrack affirmed on Friday, saying the United States is “proud to stand with Iraq,” a day after meeting Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi.

Barrack praised Iraq’s efforts to strengthen its sovereignty and attract investment under Al-Zaidi. “It is choosing sovereignty over dependency, investment over stagnation, and partnership over proxy,” he wrote.

Comparing the Middle East to a Rubik’s Cube, Barrack stressed the need for regional governments to take responsibility for their own security, reduce tensions, and resolve crises through diplomacy, noting, “America is a partner in it, not a substitute for it.”

During Thursday’s meeting, Al-Zaidi and Barrack discussed expanding economic and investment cooperation and preventing further regional escalation, according to the prime minister’s media office. In a separate conversation with US President Donald Trump, Al-Zaidi reaffirmed that Iraq would not allow its territory to be used for attacks against neighboring countries.

Barrack’s remarks come amid mounting US pressure on Baghdad to bring armed factions’ weapons under state control. Informed political sources told Shafaq News this week that Washington had warned of possible sanctions and designation as a state sponsor of terrorism unless Iraq takes concrete steps toward disarmament by June 30, 2027, the deadline set by Al-Zaidi. Talks with several factions have reportedly reached a near-deadlock.

Read more: Asaib Ahl Al-Haq joins Iraq's cabinet as hardliners reject disarmament deadline

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