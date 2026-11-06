Shafaq News- Tehran

Two oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported, a day after similar incidents involving other vessels in the waterway.

One tanker struck a mine in the eastern strait, while the other was hit along an “unauthorized route,” leaving both vessels immobilized, according to the IRGC’s statement, which said the tankers had disabled their navigation and identification systems and were attempting to leave the strait with US military support.

The IRGC reported on Thursday that two oil tankers and a tugboat had caught fire after one tanker struck a mine in the southern strait and another caught fire farther east, with flames spreading to a tugboat that approached to assist. Iran’s Navy separately said a tanker had struck a mine and caught fire in the eastern strait after entering an “unsafe area,” although it remains unclear whether the announcement referred to one of the vessels previously reported by the IRGC.

Iranian authorities have not identified the vessels, disclosed their nationalities, or reported any casualties.