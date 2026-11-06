Shafaq News- Middle East

US military assistance to Israel had long enjoyed bipartisan support from both the Republican and Democratic parties, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday, following US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington would end military aid to Israel.

Netanyahu's office said the US military assistance “had been used to defend Israel and confront adversaries threatening the United States and the West,” adding that Netanyahu and Trump were working to transform US military assistance into a partnership. The move reflects the strength of relations between the two countries, the office noted, indicating that the transition demonstrated the ability of the relationship to adapt and stand strong over time.

U.S. military aid to Israel has always been a cross-the-aisle agreement. Israel has used it both to defend itself and to confront enemies who threaten America and the West. Today, Israel has a strong and stable economy. The move by PM Netanyahu and President Trump from aid to partnership shows the strength and sophistication of our relationship, and its ability to adapt and stand strong over time. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 6, 2026

Earlier, Trump said he had made a deal with Netanyahu that Washington would stop $4 billion in annual funding to Israel after this year, but would still sell weapons to it.

The US President cast the move as partly meant to take away a “bad talking point,” he said left-wing Democrats had used against Republicans over support for military assistance to Israel.