US approves over $50 billion in military aid and sales to Israel since October 7

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a US defense official disclosed that the total US military aid and sales to Israel has exceeded $50.5 billion since October 7, 2023. This includes a recent $20 billion package featuring 50 advanced F-15 fighter jets, AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, tank artillery, and various tactical vehicles.

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the following sales:

- F-15 aircraft and related equipment worth approximately $19 billion.

- Tank ammunition valued at $774 million.

- Explosive mortar ammunition exceeding $60 million.

- Military vehicles worth $583 million.

This package builds on an earlier congressional approval in April for $26.38 billion in military assistance, which was later increased by $4 billion for the Iron Dome missile defense system. The Pentagon also provides Israel with $3.5 billion in annual military aid.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the Pentagon stated.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “Thank you to for advancing critical force buildup initiatives that assist Israel in developing and maintaining its qualitative military edge in the region. This includes incorporating F-15IAs into the IAF fleet of fighter aircraft, and providing critical munition to ensure Israel’s capabilities and security.” He emphasized the importance of the new equipment as Israel continues to face multiple fronts in its ongoing conflict.

The F-15 jets are expected to be delivered starting in 2029, with other equipment arriving sooner.

The announcement arrives at a moment of heightened regional instability, as concerns grow over possible Iranian retaliation following the recent assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The approval of the arms package also precedes the anticipated resumption of ceasefire talks in the region and follows an Israeli airstrike on Gazas Al-Tabe’en, which resulted in 100 deaths.

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli actions, while the United Nations estimates that around 2 million people have been displaced in the ongoing conflict.