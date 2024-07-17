Hamas rockets threaten Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israeli media reports

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian militant group Hamas possesses long-range missile capabilities capable of reaching Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to a report by the Israeli website Walla.

Despite Israel's military superiority, concerns persist about Hamas' capability to target Israeli cities.

Last May, Hamas attacked Tel Aviv, triggering sirens and marking its first assault on central Israel since the start of the October 2023 conflict.

Rafah is situated approximately 100 kilometers south of Tel Aviv and about 80 kilometers from Gaza to Jerusalem.

Notably, the Israeli Channel 12 disclosed, earlier this month, a comprehensive evaluation by the Israeli military of Hamas's military capabilities, focusing on its readiness to reinitiate attacks on Israeli settlements, construct new tunnels, and launch offensive operations.

According to the report, Israeli military analysts have concluded that "even if hostilities cease, Hamas retains the capability to mount assaults near the border and potentially breach it."

The assessment highlighted the ongoing tunnel infrastructure within Gaza's central camps, which enables Hamas to execute both surface-level and subterranean attacks.

Sources within the Israeli military revealed to Channel 12 that Hamas has actively rehabilitated numerous tunnels in Khan Yunis, along with a concrete production facility crucial for tunnel construction.

Israeli assessments further indicate that Hamas's tunnel networks remain largely intact in central Gaza camps, significant parts of Rafah, and the Shejaiya neighborhood.

An analysis from the Associated Press of over 150 videos and photos from the initial three months of combat since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on October 7 reveals a diverse arsenal smuggled past a 17-year blockade aimed at halting military buildups.

The arsenal includes Iranian sniper rifles, AK-47 assault rifles from China and Russia, North Korean and Bulgarian rocket-propelled grenades, and homemade anti-tank rockets, all deadly in Gaza's intense urban warfare. Hamas fighters, lightly armed, employ hit-and-run tactics against Israel's technologically superior forces. Recent propaganda videos show sniper rifle-scope shootings of Israeli soldiers.

Experts identified weapon origins from images, noting sources including Russia, China, and Iran, with some likely from Middle Eastern black markets. Despite the blockade, Hamas acquired new weapons, possibly smuggled by boat, tunnel, or hidden in goods shipments.

"Their arms are mostly Russian, Chinese, or Iranian, with North Korean and former Warsaw Pact countries' weapons also present," said N.R. Jenzen-Jones, director of Armament Research Services in Australia.

Hamas' arsenal spans small arms, machine guns, shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, and homemade anti-tank projectiles. Notable is the Iranian-made AM-50 Sayyad sniper rifle, penetrating up to an inch of steel, also seen in Yemen, Syria, and with Iraqi Shia militias.

AP's findings include Soviet-era weapons replicated in Iran and China, like versions of the Russian 9M32 Strela portable anti-aircraft missile system. A Chinese-style grip stock on a missile launcher matches Iran's military and Hezbollah.

Weapons recovered include Italian-designed TC/6 anti-tank mines, copied by Iran. Hamas also uses Chinese Type 80 machine guns, copied as PKM-T80 by Iran.

A Hamas homemade version of Russia's PG-7VR anti-tank rocket, defeating Israel's Merkava Mark VI tank reactive armor, debuted in October as the Al-Yasin 105, honoring their founder slain in 2004.

From Ukraine tactics, Hamas uses Iranian drones with warheads and Chinese quadcopters for explosive drops.