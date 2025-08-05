Lebanon: Government to meet amid deep divide over Hezbollah's weapons

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanon is awaiting the outcome of a government session set to convene shortly at the presidential palace on Tuesday, with a key agenda item focused on the “exclusive state control over weapons” and the handover of Hezbollah’s arms to the Lebanese Army.

The session is taking place against the backdrop of a sharp political divide among participating parties. While some are pushing for a formal decision on exclusive state control over arms, others argue that such a step should come only after several conditions are met.

These include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territories, the release of Lebanese detainees captured during the recent war, and a cessation of targeted killings and daily violations of the ceasefire agreement.

During a meeting between a Hezbollah parliamentary delegation and Free Patriotic Movement Leader Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad stated that "what hinders state-building in Lebanon is the Israeli aggression, not Hezbollah."

“The worst-case scenario we must all avoid is turning the issue from a Lebanese-Israeli conflict into a Lebanese-Lebanese one,” Fayyad added, stressing that the solution must begin with the guarantor countries fulfilling their agreed obligations.

Lebanese media outlets have published several reported leaks regarding the expected outcome of today’s session. Among the most prominent is the possibility that the discussion on exclusive weapons control will be extended to future sessions, amid apparent concern among political factions about destabilizing the country’s political and security environment.